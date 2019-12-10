Twin brothers charged for child porn, one facing over 240 felony counts

Damion and Killian Gress are behind bars at Franklin County Jail.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Twin brothers are facing child pornography charges.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Damion Gress faces 245 felony counts of child pornography and one felony count of photographing, videotaping on a computer sexual acts.

His brother, Killian Gress, is charged with two felony counts of child pornography.

The twins were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. The suspects are held at Franklin County Jail, unable to post bail.