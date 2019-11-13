Live Now
Trial date set for 2017 murder of Jamie Daley

Pennsylvania

Trial set for Jan. 21

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)– A month after one of the defendants in 2017 death of a Fayetteville woman pleaded guilty to murder, a trial date has been set for the other defendant.

Nicholas Shinn, 23, pleaded guilty last month to the first-degree murder of 46-year-old Jamie Daley. Daley’s step-daughter, Tosha Daley, 28, is also being charged with first-degree murder.

In December 2017, officers discovered Jamie hunched over, unresponsive and covered in blood in her front yard. According to court documents, Shinn told investigators that Tosha offered him $30,000 to kill her stepmother. Shinn was sentenced to life in prison and Tosha’s trial is set for January 21.

