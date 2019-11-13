Trial date set for 2017 murder of Jamie Daley

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)– A month after one of the defendants in 2017 death of a Fayetteville woman pleaded guilty to murder, a trial date has been set for the other defendant.
Nicholas Shinn, 23, pleaded guilty last month to the first-degree murder of 46-year-old Jamie Daley. Daley’s step-daughter, Tosha Daley, 28, is also being charged with first-degree murder.
In December 2017, officers discovered Jamie hunched over, unresponsive and covered in blood in her front yard. According to court documents, Shinn told investigators that Tosha offered him $30,000 to kill her stepmother. Shinn was sentenced to life in prison and Tosha’s trial is set for January 21.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App