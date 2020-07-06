The 53rd Annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days canceled

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce announced that the 53rd Annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days, scheduled for July 10 and 11 is canceled.

Typically, the event welcomes vendors, entertainers, and community groups to the downtown area. Officials say current health concerns and safety precautions this year have led to the decision of cancelling the event.

“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to our community and vendors,” related Valerie Meyers, interim executive director of the Chamber. “But, we will continue to work hard and think creatively to bring events to Greencastle in the midst of navigating current restrictions and challenges.”