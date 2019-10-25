Suspect facing criminal homicide charge for fatal shooting near Shippensburg University

The above video is WDVM’s previous coverage on the incident.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — A 20-year-old man was arraigned on additional charges including criminal homicide Friday related to the homicide investigation near Shippensburg University that happened in early October.

Pennsylvania State Police said the suspect, Clayton Wilson of Philadelphia, is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and other charges. He is held at Cumberland County Prison and is not eligible for bail, police said.

On October 6, police responded to a shooting along the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township around 8:15 p.m. They found the body of Shakur Myers, 21, who was fatally shot. Another man was critically injured, identified by police as Samir Stevenson, 21.

Wilson was initially taken into custody on a drug charge related to this incident on October 10, police said.

According to police, they are still seeking a person of interest for questioning. He is identified as Quentin Eric Furlow, who may be driving a gray 2011 Infinity G37, Pennsylvania license plate KZJ-4211.