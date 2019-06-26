Suspect claims mental illness 2 years after being charged for 2017 death

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)– Almost two years since a Pennsylvania couple was charged with the murder of a Greene Township woman, one of the suspects is claiming he might be mentally ill.

Nicholas Shinn, 23, indicated that he might be mentally ill on Monday morning as his defense attorney David Erhard is considering an infirmity defense.

Shinn and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Tosha Daley are each charged with first degree murder, among other charges in the 2017 death of Daley’s stepmother Jamie Daley. Jamie was found slumped over and body covered in blood in her front yard in December 2017.

