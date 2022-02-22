State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff announces reelection campaign

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced his reelection campaign across the 171st District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Benninghoff, who announced his campaign Tuesday, Feb. 22, said he’s delivered for people in both Centre and Mifflin counties during his tenure by continuing to fight low spending in the state, opposing broad-based tax increases, and investing in students.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Centre and Mifflin counties in the

Pennsylvania House of Representatives,” Benninghoff said. “I want to continue to be an advocate for our

community and the values we hold dear.”

Benninghoff, who has reportedly fought for Second Amendment rights and anti-abortion legislation, said his tenure in the general assembly has led him to make a number of significant legislative achievements and is trusted by his colleagues to lead conservation principles that put Pennsylvanians first.

“The foundation of our form of government requires us to put people first, to truly listen to and respond to the needs of those we represent,” Benninghoff said.

One of Benninghoff’s legislative changes includes any Pennsylvania-born child placed for adoption would have the ability to later obtain a copy of their original birth certificate.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s bipartisan bicameral Cancer Caucus was founded by Benninghoff. The assembly works to raise funds for pediatric cancer research and raise and advocate for cancer-related policy issues on the state level.

The representative is a Centre County alum who graduated from State College Area High School and later attended Pennsylvania State University. He currently lives in Bellefonte.