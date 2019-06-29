State police look into dairy farm following PETA investigation

PENNSYLVANIA (WDVM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking into the treatment of cows at a dairy farm after receiving footage from PETA.

Reitz Dairy Farm in Shamokin Township milks roughly 300 cows and services Hagerstown’s Lanco-Pennland.

According to PETA, the organization received four whistle blower complaints from workers at the dairy farm. And following their investigation, PETA found that cows were kicked, shocked with electricity and stabbed numerous times.

“A team of officers spent about six hours on the farm. They examined the animals with a veterinarian on hand,” said Dan Paden, PETA’s vice president for evidence analysis, “They instructed the farmer to work with the vet to provide care to the animals who needed it very desperately.”

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the farm on June 25.