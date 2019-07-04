State Police find no animal cruelty violations at dairy farm in Pennsylvania

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WDVM) — State Police have found no animal cruelty violations at a dairy farm in Pennsylvania where PETA claimed had cow mistreatment.

Reitz Dairy Farm, located in Shamokin Township, milks roughly 300 cows and services Hagerstown’s Lanco-Pennland, maker of Pennland Pure cheese. Last week, PETA released video claiming cows at the farm were being mistreated.

A press release from Pennsylvania State Police indicates the investigation reportedly spanned from April 2019- June 2019. Troopers were accompanied by Reitz and a licensed veterinarian during the inspection of the farm.

“After an extensive police investigation and a third party audit, of the farm confirming our compliance with the national FARM program, the Reitz family continues to produce nutritious, healthy, and a safe milk product for our consumers. As a current fifth generation dairy farm, we aspire to continue milk production for many more years to come.” Statement from the Reitz family

“If they see that video, and they juxtapose it with this police conclusion that they didn’t see any violations, I think it’s incomprehensible,” said Daniel Paden, PETA’s Senior Vice President of Evidence Analysis. “It’s us who really need to help animals to spare them all that suffering and pain.”

According to PETA, the investigation is still ongoing.