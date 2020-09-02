Spectators allowed at K-12 sporting events, following gathering guidelines

Dunmore’s Garrett Murray (30) picks up yardage during the first half of the PIAA Class AA championship high school football game against South Fayette in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Ralph Wilson)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration has updated guidelines for K-12 sporting events, stating that spectators may attend sporting events.

However, the spectators will count toward the statewide large gathering limitation of 25 people or fewer indoors and 250 people or fewer outdoors.



This count includes players, coaches, staff, officials, media members and spectators.

Under the new guidelines, spectators must follow the face-covering order and apply social distancing guidelines when arriving, attending and departing the event.

All spectators two years or older must wear face coverings at all times unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet, with the exception of anyone that falls under Section 3 of Dr. Levine’s order on universal face coverings.

The Wolf administration is still strongly recommending that sports be postponed until Jan. 1 of 2021.

The PIAA voted on Aug. 21 to begin fall sports on Aug. 24.