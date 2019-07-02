Some packaged vegetables recalled for possible contamination

Pennsylvania
Some Green Giant, Trader Joe’s and Signature Farms packaged veggies have been recalled due to possible contamination with the bacteria, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Affected products include butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and vegetable bowls.

They are all manufactured by Growers Express and were distributed primarily to grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine.

Listeria causes the typical unpleasant food poisoning symptoms — but it can be fatal to children and elderly people and cause pregnant women to miscarry. No frozen or canned vegetables have been recalled.

Growers Express says it is sanitizing its factory and equipment.

