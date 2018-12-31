Shippensburg woman stops suspected child predators through social media Video

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - One Shippensburg, Pennsylvania woman created social media pages in hopes of cracking down on suspected child predators.

Brandi, who requested not to identify her last name, founded the South Central Pa. Child Predator Exposure Facebook page in June of 2018.

Organizers create decoy pages on multiple social media platforms during their operations.

"What we do is monitor chat rooms and dating sites for men who are trying to go after children," said Brandi.

According to Brandi, her and the Shippensburg community's goal is to expose child predators who attempt to meet up with children under the age of 18.

"We monitor the chats if the predator comes in contact with one of our decoys, then what we do is we talk to them and they bring up the sexual conversation [...] the predator brings up about wanting to meet," said Brandi.

Brandi and members of this page have identified approximately 30 people who intended to meet up with underage teens however, she notes that law enforcement does not agree with this movement.

"They do know about us, they're against us they don't like what we do. I guess they're afraid we're going to get hurt and I understand that," said Brandi.

Decoys within the group organize times to meet whoever is the initial contact. Second, they typically use Facebook Live to record the suspect and also take photos which they post within the social media pages.

According to Brandi, photos of decoys are provided by volunteers who are 18 and up. She notes that they don't involve children during these operations.

After meeting, page officials turnover their findings to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.