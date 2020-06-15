Shippensburg University plans for in-person fall semester, ends class before Thanksgiving

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Shippensburg University plans to resume in-person lessons this fall semester, and changed the academic calendar so classes end before Thanksgiving.

The university said on Monday that classes will start on August 17 and end November 20. Students will then have virtual exams from Nov. 30-Dec. 4. This altered schedule is meant to limit student travel, the university said, so they don’t need to come back after Thanksgiving break.

The in-person classes this fall also comes with safety requirements for everyone on campus. Shippensburg University said:

“Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face covering and maintain sanitizing habits and social distancing measures throughout campus. Signage and visual markers (such as floor decals) will remind everyone of the importance of these safety measures. Additionally, hand sanitizing stations are being installed throughout campus, and staff will be cleaning and disinfecting on an enhanced schedule.” Shippensburg University press release (June 15, 2020)

The university said it is also preparing to have students live on campus. More information on the process to return to campus will be released, and will also be available on a new school information hub, “Navigating to Fall 2020.”

“Plans for campus operations will adjust as local conditions change and are updated according to state and federal guidance. Additionally, the university is making the investments needed to implement the appropriate health and mitigation protocols, technology, faculty and staff support, and student success and access,” Shippensburg University said in a press release sent Monday.

According to the university, there will also be accommodations for students and faculty who need to teach and learn remotely.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education provides the following guidance for post-secondary education institutions for accommodating to high-risk people:

Vulnerable Populations

• Consider policies and practices to provide accommodations for individuals at higher risk

of COVID-19 and individuals with disabilities.

• Ensure any accommodations for people with disabilities are consistent with ADA laws

and regulations.

• Consider providing opportunities to telework for employees over 60, employees with

underlying health conditions, or for employees who are experiencing a mental health

crisis as a result of COVID-19.

Teleworking

• Continue telework whenever possible, even when in-person instruction, operations,

services activities continue.

• Consider rotating schedules of employees on campus to limit the number of personnel

on campus at one time.

• Consider implementing flexible attendance and leave policies.

• Avoid non-essential travel for students and employees.