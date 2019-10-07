Shippensburg University cancels afternoon classes due to homicide investigation

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Shippensburg University canceled classes Monday due to a fatal shooting near the campus Sunday night that killed one man and critically injured another.

The university said the cancellations affect all classes and university activities after 2 p.m.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Police identified the victim as Shakur Myers, 21, who was found dead with gunshot wounds. The injured man is identified as Samir Stevenson, 21.

According to the university, the cancellation is in effect for an abundance of caution and the university recognizes “there is an increased level of anxiety.”

