Sheetz & Wawa team-up for Special Olympics of Pennsylvania’s ‘Polar Pop’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — When it comes to the debate of who is better, Sheetz and Wawa have come together to tell us that the Pennsylvania Special Olympics gets the victory!

With this year’s Polar Plunge having to go virtual, both companies have teamed up to honor February’s “Polar Pop” event as the organization is near and dear to both Sheetz and Wawa.

According to Sheetz, they will both be donating $5,000 in support of the PA Special Olympics mission and impact in their home state.

Additionally, in a show of unification, Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz and Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens took the Polar Pop together, along with store associates, and shared the cold water challenge on social media using #PAPolarPop and #FreezinForAReason.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Polar Plunges celebrate the brave souls who jump into frigid water in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities. But this year, instead of plunging into icy cold water, participants will pop a cold water balloon over their heads.

Every “Pop” will support continued sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes, enabling them to achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and experience respect and inclusion.

“Now more than ever, it is critical we continue to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania, who trains, inspires and transforms the lives of nearly 20,000 athletes every year,” said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. “Now having recently celebrated their 50th anniversary, that’s countless lives that have been impacted by them. Join us and take the virtual Polar Pop today!”

“As a longstanding partner of Special Olympics PA, we are honored to continue our support of local athletes at a time when it’s needed most,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. “We invite our customers to have some fun supporting an organization that is making a significant impact in our community.” The Polar Pop is an online event giving supporters the opportunity to take the “plunge” virtually and safely from home.

Participants can take the plunge in three easy steps:

Pledge Now: Register as a Virtual Plunger, make a $20 donation to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania and commit to raising $50 at www.PAPolarPop.org Pop: Fill your water balloon with cold water, find a good spot to take a picture or video and pop it! Promote: Now that you’re #FreezinForAReason, share your pop picture or video on social media, challenging 5 friends to make a donation and complete the Polar Pop challenge

To learn more and register, go to www.PAPolarPop.org.