Shalom Christian Academy finishes first phase of expansion

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) – As the school year begins, Chambersburg students will see a fresh look for their classroom.

Earlier this year, Shalom Christian Academy announced a multi-million dollar expansion, and now they are finishing up the first phase. This fall, the elementary and middle schools will receive a brand new look for their classrooms, including smartboards and new furniture. They will also have higher energy efficiency and better air conditioning.

Angie Petersheim, Administrator of Shalom Christian Academy, says the student will benefit from the new look, “I think it is going to benefit the student first of all the environment is so much pleasant, it feels comfortable, it’s safe, it’s just more appealing to the student, in that environment it just make it easier for learning, It’s nice environment for students.”

Students will have a chance to see the new-look starting next week. The renovations are expected to be finished in 2021, with the continue renovation of high school classroom and the gym.