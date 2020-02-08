Seniors hit the slopes at Whitetail

Senior citizens went skiing at Whitetail Resort as a fun way to get active.

MERCERSBURG, Pa (WDVM) — Senior citizens hit the slopes at Whitetail Resort to enjoy the cold weather and snow tubing fun.

On Friday, Asbury Methodist Village went on their fourth annual snow tubing trip. Many senior citizens in attendance have been participating in the trip for several years. Asbury’s director says the trip goes along with their wellness mission to help seniors live a more active lifestyle.

“The smiles on their face the and laughter going down the hill they’re just having a really great time,” said Michele Potter Executive Director of Asbury Methodist Village.

Asbury plans to continue scheduling trips that are geared towards physical fitness fun.