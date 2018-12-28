Raising the bar for 2019

The dropping of a ball or other objects like keys or donuts is a common practice to celebrate the new year, but Greencastle is doing something a little different to ring in 2019.

The Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation is “raising the bar” at their inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration. They have a 20-feet steel beam that will be raised over Kaley Field in Greencastle.

The foundation says it shows that 2019 is a year that everyone together will be reaching for the sky and trying to raise the bar in every way

“We’re raising the bar on everything else, let’s just do this for New Year’s Eve. So we plan on it being a yearly event and what’s really exciting about it is this bar, this steel beam which has all of our sponsor logos on it; everyone gets to sign it that night, they get their name into history because that bar is going to be permanently placed and on display in our new building project,” said Cheryl Brown.

The event is from 6:30 to 8 Monday night at Greencastle-Antrim High School’s Kaley Field. The New Year’s Eve countdown is at 7:59 p.m.