Political sign thefts in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) – Chambersburg Police Department on Saturday took several reports of thefts of political signs along Lantern Lane, Channing Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and Progress Road.

Home surveillance footage captured a man entering the front yard of a home and removing signs. Chambersburg Police released a shot of someone from the surveillance footage and believe this person may have information about the ongoing police investigation.

Borough of police says the person in the video is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect as of Saturday morning. Officials ask the public to contact the department at (717) 264-4132 or submit a tip on Crime Watch.

According to the investigation, political signs of the Biden/Harris campaign were stolen. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will take on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 U.S. Presidental Election on Tuesday, 03 November 2020.

