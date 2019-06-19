Police search for two suspects in armed home robbery

The suspects fled the house in an unknown direction, according to police.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Police are searching for two people who entered a home early Wednesday morning and reportedly robbed six people.

The victims told police that two people, wearing camo masks with handguns, entered the home on the 700 block of Bassett Drive in Chambersburg around 2 a.m. and stole various things including money, cell phones, a wallet and keys.

A number of the stolen items were located along Interstate 81. Police say it appears that this particular home was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip on Crimewatch or contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. at (717) 264-4131.