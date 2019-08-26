Police investigate crash in Pennsylvania

CHAMBERSBURG, P.a. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist in Pennsylvania.

On Friday night in Chambersburg, a vehicle struck a bicyclist at the intersection of East McKinley Street and Brumbaugh street. Police say the driver did stop to aid the bicyclist until emergency responders arrived. The bicyclist was flown to Holy Spirit hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries aren’t known at this time.

