Police arrest woman for allegedly posing as an officer

Debra Williams is charged with impersonating a public servant, according to Chambersburg Police.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Police say they have arrested a woman for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Franklin County.

Police say they were called around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a suspicious person posing as a police officer.

Williams pulled in front of another vehicle with her hazard lights flashing and proceeded to wave a metallic badge, similar to that of a police officer. She then told the driver they were under arrest for running a stop sign, according to police.

When asked for further proof that she was an officer, Williams left the scene, said police.