Pennsylvania’s new area code: 582

PENNSYLVANIA (WDVM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding people in the (814) area code that voluntary ten-digit dialing for local telephone calls starts Saturday.

The PUC says this change is a major step toward the arrival of a new area code (582), that will serve side-by-side with the current (814) area code. New telephone numbers will be given the new area code once the available supply of numbers in the (814) area code runs out.

The PUC says the biggest change residents and businesses will have to get used to is using “ten-digit dialing.” That’s when you have to dial the area code, followed by the seven-digit telephone number for all calls, regardless of the phone you’re calling from. It’s only voluntary right now so people have time to get used to the change. It will be mandatory starting in the spring.

If you have devices that automatically make calls, like medical alert systems or alarms, double check the phone numbers saved use ten digits, not just the last seven.

The new area code (582) is expected to be used starting in May 2021.

