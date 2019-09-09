Pennsylvanians can apply online for absentee ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Voters in Pennsylvania will be able to apply online for an absentee ballot for this November election and subsequent elections, in lieu of filling in a paper application to be sent by mail or hand-delivered to a county election office.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office said the online application site: votesPA.com/ApplyAbsentee, will go live next Monday, which is the standard first day registered voters can apply for absentee ballots for the November 5 election.

“Applying for an absentee ballot online will make the process faster and more accessible for thousands of voters,” Wolf said.

The PA Election Code allows registered voters to apply for an absentee ballot up until one week before an election, according to the Governor’s Office. This year, the deadline to apply by paper or online is 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 29.

Pennsylvanians applying for an absentee ballot online will need to provide a PennDOT driver license or ID number, though the Governor’s Office said it’s trying to make it accessible for people without the PennDOT license by 2020.

The information from the online application is forwarded directly to the voter’s county elections office for processing, the Governor’s Office said.

“This online application is our latest innovation to make voting more convenient and increase voter participation,” Secretary Boockvar said.

The system is currently accessible to all domestic Pennsylvania voters and will be available to military and overseas voters by 2020, according to the Governor’s Office. Voters will still have to mail or hand-deliver their physical ballots to their county election office by the deadline, which is November 1, by 5 p.m.

