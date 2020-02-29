Pennsylvania State Trooper shot during traffic stop

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WDVM)–A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Guilford Township, Franklin County, according to state police.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East. State police say, 20-year-old Robert William Ransom, of Chambersburg was stopped by police for traffic violations.

According to police, Ransom was suspected of driving under the influence. During a field sobriety testing, an altercation ensued between Ransom and police. Police attempted to take Ransom into custody. Ransom pulled out a handgun and shot one of the responding troopers.

Ransom was taken into custody without sustaining any injuries.

The trooper was flown to a hospital and is in stable condition.