Pennsylvania State Trooper shot during traffic stop

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WDVM)–A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Guilford Township, Franklin County, according to state police.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East. State police say, 20-year-old Robert William Ransom, of Chambersburg was stopped by police for traffic violations.

According to police, Ransom was suspected of driving under the influence. During a field sobriety testing, an altercation ensued between Ransom and police. Police attempted to take Ransom into custody. Ransom pulled out a handgun and shot one of the responding troopers.

Ransom was taken into custody without sustaining any injuries.

The trooper was flown to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories