Pennsylvania State Police searching for person of interest in homicide case

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Police found the body of a missing Franklin County man in the trunk of a car with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Demetrios George Kalathas, 37, had been reported missing to police on Friday. Police found the car he was driving in the parking lot of the Lions Club on Cumberland Highway in Lurgan Township. Kalathas’ body was found in the car.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident and are looking for a person of interest; Justin Lee Hockenberry, 36, of Orrstown, PA. If you know of Hockenberry’s whereabouts, you are asked to call state police at (717)-264-5161.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, Hockenberry is also currently wanted on two unrelated felony charges.