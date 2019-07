Police say Thomas Keogh was arrested on Friday and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Officials say he was wanted for distribution of drugs including methamphetamine which later resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child.

CHAMBERSBURG, P.a. (WDVM) — Pennsylvania State police have arrested a Chambersburg man that was wanted on numerous felony charges.

Police say Thomas Keogh was arrested on Friday and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Officials say he was wanted for distribution of drugs including methamphetamine which later resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child.