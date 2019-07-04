Pennsylvania police need help identifying hit and run suspect

Pennsylvania

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a hit and run in Waynesboro.

Police say the person pictured in the video above, was allegedly driving a vehicle in connection to the accident and is wanted for questioning. Investigators say the hit and run happened early Monday morning at Rutters on South Potomac Street.

The person in question was allegedly driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta, which struck a commercial truck and drove off. So far, no injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

