Pennsylvania nonprofit dog organization asks for help relocating 11 dogs

MONT ALTO, Pa. (WDVM) — Knick Knack Pittie Pack, a nonprofit dog rescue organization, is asking for the community’s help in re-locating 11 dogs.

“We never dreamed it would be this hard to find someplace to put 11 dogs temporarily while we continue our search for the right property,” Dawn Backer said, the president and co-founder.

Knick Knack Pittie Pack has been rescuing dogs since 2012. With new management taking over a Waynesboro facility where the dogs are housed, rent became too high to maintain the rescue.

After a six-week notice was given, the nonprofit says they’re desperate for help while they look for a new facility.

“We’re trying to think positive, and think that something will reach out to help, something will come through and that everything will be ok,” Dawn said.

While trying to find a new home for their furry friends and to continue their mission, they also have to work around zoning issues and ordinances that fit the criteria for the animals. “That’s what the difficulty is right now, is trying to find an area that will allow this, and this is only a temporary thing,” Wolfgang Backer says, the co-founder and treasurer.

The couple has brought in as many dogs as they could into their own home, even with no plan right now the organization tells us the dogs will not be euthanized. “We will reach out to area rescues that we know that we have worked with in the past to see if they can help out and give us a temporary hold until we figure something out, and no they will not be euthanized,” Dawn said.

At this time they were given until till August first to relocate the animals. Anyone that wants to help can donate to the nonprofit by going to their website or Facebook page.