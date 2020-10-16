Pennsylvania dairy farmers to host free milk and food drive-thru

Pennsylvania dairy farmers will be distributing about 27,000 gallons of food at a drive-thru event Friday. Image courtesy of American Dairy Association North East.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Pennsylvania dairy farmers are teaming up with local and national organizations to provide free food and milk to residents on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. at a drive-thru event. This event will be held at the Chambersburg Mennonite Church.

A release said that they will be providing 800 food boxes, each which contain a gallon of milk. They will also be distributing about 27,000 pounds of food. People can receive one box per car.

This food drive was funded by a grant from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a release. Dairy farmers (via American Dairy Association North East) teamed up with SYSCO, a vendor, and community organizations such as Chambersburg Mennonite Church and Franklin Fire Company of Chambersburg.

The release said all participants must have a car. If the vehicle has a trunk, the box will be placed there; otherwise, the driver must open their window. They will not be accepting any walk-ups.

The release stated that these dairy farmers have distributed more than 800,000 gallons of milk since April across almost 200 events.

“Pennsylvania dairy farmers have tirelessly worked to feed community residents since the pandemic began,” the statement said.