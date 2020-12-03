Pennsylvania allows anyone over 13 to use COVID tracker app

Anyone older than 13 can now use the COVID Alert PA app to track cases.

PENNSYLVANIA (WDVM) — Pennsylvania has recently allowed anyone over the age of 13 to use their COVID tracker app, which can be found on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Anyone between the ages 13 and 17 would need parent or guardian permission before using it – this app would then contribute to contact tracing if someone does happen to test positive.

“By expanding the age range, middle and high school students will be able to add their phones to the fight and help in contact tracing that occurs in their schools if a positive case is identified,” Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said in a press conference Monday.

Pennsylvania is currently experiencing high rates of positive tests. While the state advises schools to focus on virtual learning, each district can currently decide whether or not to make that move.

“We are certainly continuing to work in partnership with the Department of Health to make sure that folks can play a role in some aspect of being helpful, particularly now that we’re seeing a tremendous amount of resurgence,” Noe Ortega, the acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, said in a conference.

While this app and notifications are both optional and not required by the state, a release strongly urged Pennsylvania residents to download it and subscribe to alerts either on the app or for text alerts.

“Pennsylvanians need to answer the call so that we are united to stop the spread of this dangerous and contagious virus,” Levine said.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for text alerts at the Pennsylvania website.