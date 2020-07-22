Parents of 13-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his little brother are charged

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — The parents of a Waynesboro, Pennsylvania teen accused of killing his little brother are charged with child endangerment.

34-year-old Mark Snyder and 33-year-old Stacey Wright-Snyder are charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and are held in the Franklin County jail.

On July 8, police say the Snyders’ 13-year-old son allegedly shot his 9-year-old brother during a game of cops and robbers, and court documents say, the 13-year-old admitted to police playing with the guns without their parent’s knowledge.

The 13-year-old is charged as an adult with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention facility. So far, the community has started a GoFundMe to pay for the little brother’s funeral and has almost reached their $15,000 goal.

