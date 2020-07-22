Parents of 13-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his little brother are charged

Pennsylvania

Mark Snyder is held on $100,000 bond, Stacey Wright-Snyder is held on a $75,000 bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — The parents of a Waynesboro, Pennsylvania teen accused of killing his little brother are charged with child endangerment.

34-year-old Mark Snyder and 33-year-old Stacey Wright-Snyder are charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and are held in the Franklin County jail.

On July 8, police say the Snyders’ 13-year-old son allegedly shot his 9-year-old brother during a game of cops and robbers, and court documents say, the 13-year-old admitted to police playing with the guns without their parent’s knowledge.

The 13-year-old is charged as an adult with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention facility. So far, the community has started a GoFundMe to pay for the little brother’s funeral and has almost reached their $15,000 goal.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories