PA MedCamp gives high school students jumpstart to careers

MT. ALTO, Pa. (WDVM) — Penn State Mont Alto hosted their 14th Annual Med Camp for 9th and 10th grade high school students who are curious about pursuing careers in the medical field.

Student campers got the chance to work hands-on in a hospital setting, which is the only summer camp of its kind in the region.

“People like healthcare, and there are a lot of jobs in healthcare but all they know is what they see on television like Grey’s Anatomy, so they may not know about all the types of different professions that are out there,” said MedCamp Coordinator Renee Borromeo. “They love cadaver lab, I mean how many people get to hold a real human heart in their hand or a real human brain.”

Student campers got a chance to explore nursing, oncology, neurology, surgery, dentistry, physical therapy, veterinary medicine and so much more. According to the kids, working in real-life settings has really opened their eyes.

“I like the camp because you can get a hands on experience,” said Smithsburg High School Student Hailey Daniels. “Yeah you can look it up online and watch videos but like actually coming in and experiencing it with other kids who enjoy it is pretty cool.”

“So we met Stan and we walked up to him and it turns out he actually uses blood, breathes and you can take his blood pressure and you can feel his heartbeat so I think that’s really cool,” said Barbara Ingram School for the Arts Student Lillie Anders.

The campers also took field trips to various universities and hospitals to take what they learned outside the classroom.

“It’s just amazing what technology can do and how they can simulate this kind of stuff and they can use this by making the people who do want to do stuff like this one day into a reality,” said Fannett-Metal School District Student Ezra Kotmair.