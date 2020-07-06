PA arts organizations receive over $2 million in pandemic relief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that 309 nonprofit arts organizations will receive $2.3 million in grants to help with the impact of COVID-19.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) distributed $1.8 million to 36 organizations that will each receive a $50,000 grant.

The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) , a state agency under the office of Governor Wolf, distributed the remaining $527,000 to 273 organizations that will each receive a $1,930 grant.

Funds from the The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act supports staff salaries, fees for artists or contracted personnel and the cost of facilities.

Arts and cultural economic activity, adjusted for inflation, accounted for 4.5% of gross domestic product or $877.8 billion, in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. In Pennsylvania, the sector contributed $25.8 billion to the state’s economy and employed 176,000 workers.

“Arts organizations are an important part of their communities and contribute to the economic health of our state,” Gov. Wolf said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many organizations, including the arts. The National Endowment for the Arts recognized the role of the arts in Pennsylvania and the need to help artists and the organizations that support them to inspire creativity and vitality in our commonwealth.”

A list of Pennsylvania arts organizations that are receiving a $50,000 grant from the NEA is available here. A list of the organizations receiving a $1,930 grant through the PCA is available here.