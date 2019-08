CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) - As the school year begins, Chambersburg students will see a fresh look for their classroom.

Earlier this year, Shalom Christian Academy announced a multi-million dollar expansion, and now they are finishing up the first phase. This fall, the elementary and middle schools will receive a brand new look for their classrooms, including smartboards and new furniture. They will also have higher energy efficiency and better air conditioning.