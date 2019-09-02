Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

One person is dead after a shooting in Chambersburg

Pennsylvania

Brian Benitez, 32, was arrested early Sunday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, P.a. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a shooting in Chambersburg.

Brian Benitez, 32, was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing Edwin Huertas, 27. Investigators say they found the victim’s body early this morning on the 200 block of Lincoln Way East.

Police later found Benitez at a Motel 6 on Wayne Avenue where he was arrested. He has been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories