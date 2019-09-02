CHAMBERSBURG, P.a. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a shooting in Chambersburg.

Brian Benitez, 32, was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing Edwin Huertas, 27. Investigators say they found the victim’s body early this morning on the 200 block of Lincoln Way East.

Police later found Benitez at a Motel 6 on Wayne Avenue where he was arrested. He has been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting is still under investigation.