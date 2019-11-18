One person is dead after a crash involving two homes in Pennsylvania

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — The driver of a car that crashed into two homes in Waynesboro has died. The victim had been identified as 96-year-old, Roy Stevens Jr.

Investigators say Stevens was the driver of a Ford Sedan that crashed in between two homes at the intersection of West Second Street and Grant Street Friday afternoon.

Stevens was taken to the hospital and died Saturday morning due to blunt force trauma. Investigators say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no other injuries were reported.