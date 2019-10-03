New app shows Pennsylvania restaurant inspections, violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The EatSafePA app developed by the Department of Agriculture lets you check which restaurants have been inspected and if there are any reported violations in your area.

The app was designed for any kind of dinner-goer to have an enjoyable and risk-free dining experience armed with knowledge from the department, which syncs to the app every night to keep it up to date.

“If an inspection occurs today, it will be there tomorrow,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

Redding says food safety is a top priority, and he hopes this app is a way to be transparent with the public.

“Just having a form to say pass or fail isn’t good enough, and we want to know what the problems were, if they’ve been corrected, and what the current standing of that restaurant and eating establishment is,” Redding said.

Each year in the United States, 48 million people become sick from foodborne illnesses.

Food inspectors with the department oversee 45,000 retail facilities in Pennsylvania.

“Every two years, the FDA food code is updated, and in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we actually adopt those regulations every time the FDA updates them,” said Nicole Marts, a food safety supervisor.

Users can either enable their location or manually search by the restaurant, business name, city or ZIP code.

You can find EatSafePA on the app store and it is free to download.