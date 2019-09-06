Nearly 50 years later, man charged in connection to murder case in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — Franklin County District Attorney Matt Fogal says a man is now being charged with a murder that took place along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County 47 years ago.

Larry Via is being charged with first degree murder and robbery. Via is currently in jail in Ohio for another murder in Ohio.

According to Fogal, Via killed Morgan Peters on September 18, 1972 along the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Peters’ body was discovered two days later.

According to Fogal, in the summer of 1972 both Via and his accomplice Charmaine Phillips were involved in multiple crimes while traveling through several states. The pair would lure drivers to pull over, so they could rob them. The two would pretend to have a broken down vehicle or hitchhike to get drivers to give them a ride.

The family of Peters has been notified.