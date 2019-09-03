Motorcyclist killed in Chambersburg crash identified

The driver has been identified as Donald Leedy.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)– The driver killed in a crash on Friday afternoon in Franklin County has been identified.

61-year-old Donald Leedy of Chambersburg was struck by a tractor while riding his motorcycle on Edensville road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leedy attempted to overtake the tractor as it was turning and struck the front driver-side wheel of the tractor. Leedy was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor had no reported injuries.