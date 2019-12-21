Mercersburg’s Whitetail Ski Resort opened with investment done over the summer

MERCERSBURG, Pa (WDVM) – Whitetail Ski Resort staff in Mercersburg are looking forward to something new this season.

The ski resort opened this Friday, December 20 with seven trails and four lifts serving both beginner and intermediate terrain.

According to the director of marketing, Katrina Gayman, the Whitetail Ski Resort was acquired by the Vail Resorts last November, since then, the Whitetail Ski Resort has been improved over the months with 1 million dollar capital investments. The investment includes over 40 upgraded fan guns on the Snowpark and Bold Decision trails, and a full service bar in the Solstice Restaurant that will feature 12 beer taps.

“The guest coming in this year will notice the improved and increased snow power…. And that’s a majority of investment for this year and I believe what the Vail will be looking at is the rest of our operation where we can put dollars to improve the guest experience,” Gayman says.

The resort will be opened during the holidays (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day).