Man wanted in PA on charges of rape apprehended by New Jersey authorities

Marvin Torres-Garcia (Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — A man wanted by Chambersburg Police for allegedly raping a minor was apprehended in New Jersey and officially arrested, police announced on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Marvin Torres-Garcia on September 21, and he is wanted on the charges of rape; statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; sexual assault; incest of minor and aggravated indecent assault, according to Chambersburg Police. 

The Camden County Office of the Sheriff – Special Investigations Unit in New Jersey arrested Torres-Garcia with the assistance of the Mount Ephraim Police Department.

