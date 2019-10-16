Man wanted in PA on charges of rape apprehended by New Jersey authorities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — A man wanted by Chambersburg Police for allegedly raping a minor was apprehended in New Jersey and officially arrested, police announced on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Marvin Torres-Garcia on September 21, and he is wanted on the charges of rape; statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; sexual assault; incest of minor and aggravated indecent assault, according to Chambersburg Police.

The Camden County Office of the Sheriff – Special Investigations Unit in New Jersey arrested Torres-Garcia with the assistance of the Mount Ephraim Police Department.