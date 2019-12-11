Man steals greyhounds transport truck and leads police on a high-speed chase in two states

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Greensburg, Pennsylvania man led police in Ohio and West Virginia in a high-speed chase after stealing a greyhound transport truck.
Sebastian Weaver was arrested and charged with assault of an officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property.
Weaver was driving at high speeds avoiding police and road spikes.
Deputies were able to get Weaver after he crashed into a median.
Belmont County Sheriff’s Department assisted with West Virginia officials on the high speed chase.
Weaver is currently in jail with a $37,500 bond.
