Man enters guilty plea for murder, drug and obstruction charges

Pennsylvania

He was allegedly involved in a drug-related murder, killing three people in a Mercersburg barn.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from a 2016 triple-murder, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Officials say this comes after a two and half year long investigation into 31-year-old Christopher Johnson. He was allegedly involved in a drug-related murder, killing three people in a Mercersburg barn.

The court says one of the victims had given information about the accused to federal agencies.

He was charged in the case alongside 10 other co-conspirators according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

They face life in prison, if convicted.

