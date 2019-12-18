Man arrested for overdose death

Chambersburg Police Department say Aron Byrd-Smith was charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars after Chambersburg Police say he delivered drugs to a woman at a motel, ultimately leading to her death.

On April 20 of this year, police responded to 414 Loudon Street for a death investigation. Gabrielle Powell, 24, was found deceased and alone in a motel room, according to authorities.

An autopsy confirmed that Powell died of a drug overdose.

An investigation revealed that Aron Byrd-Smith allegedly brought drugs to the motel that he purchased in Baltimore, which police say caused her death.