Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting teenager

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — A man is facing sexual assault charges after a teenage boy came forward with allegations that he was drugged and sexually assaulted three years ago, police say.

Brian Duncan, 30, faces several other charges including three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

According to court documents, police responded to Duncan’s home on the 15000 block of Black Road, Lurgan Township.

The victim said the alleged incident happened when he stayed over at Duncan’s residence at the age of 13.

The victim alleges he was given what appeared to be coke. He said he blacked out and remembers feeling limp, which is when he claims Duncan sexually assaulted him.

Duncan was held at Franklin County Jail.

