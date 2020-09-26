Luzerne County Council reacts to news of federal investigation into mail-in voting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Members of Luzerne County Council are reacting today to the ongoing federal investigation into mail-in ballots.







Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri tells Eyewitness News the mail-in ballot investigation was launched only after county employees spotted trouble.

“All I could say is the system worked. What happened here was an error we understand there was an error and Luzerne County owns that and I respect that. We will take responsibility for that. But it was caught by a public servant,” said Pedri.

Who then notified law enforcement. We asked Pedri about concerns expressed by United States Attorney David Freed that there were issues with mail-in ballots in the June Primary Election. And those issues still exist within the election bureau.

“You know I really can’t discuss June because that’s part of the ongoing investigation. I can only discuss what happened here in September. This is th einformation we are going to take steps to make it better and run more efficiently,” said Pedri.

Pedri says that includes ramping up training.

“We are going to have aditional training at the Luzerne County Election Bureau. We’ve asked the Department of State to also come in and provide assistance when they possibly can. And there are cameras in the election bureau at all times moving forward from there,” said Pedri.

Luzerne County Chairman Tim McGinley insists that the county must learn from this incident.

“Now that we are fully aware it’s out responsibility to take on that an dmake sure everything is corrected and done in the proper manner,” said Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley.

The federal investigation is ongoing. No word on how it will take to wrap-up.