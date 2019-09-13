Local schools find new ways to combat high turn over rates in employees

WAYNESBORO, P.a. (WDVM) — Local schools are taking the initiative to retain their teachers and staff. School officials have a new program this year to keep the turn over rates low.

With a new school year comes new initiatives to maintain a productive school district. Local schools in the area say they implemented a new onboarding process for new, current and future employees.

“The time an applicant applies to us to the time the retire of how we work them through the system so they are more familiar with what we do and they are more prepared to hit the ground running,” Tod Kline said, Superintendent of Waynesboro schools.

Kline says he has been with the Waynesboro district for three years. This new program was introduced to the school board because of the increase in loss of teachers and staff members. Kline says the high turnover rate was part of employees not knowing their way around how the school operates.

“In the past, our teachers and our support staff would hit the door and they are kind of just left to go and do what they have to do, now there is a long process on what the standards are the expectations,” Kline said.

Officials say retaining support staff is hard when they only offer part time positions, but they are always looking for new ways to combat the issues they face.

“Our special-ed department of professionals and our support staff positions has been a revolving door and we are looking for ways especially with a low unemployment rate in the county we are looking for wats to retain employees that we have,” Kline said.

Officials say they have had 36 new hires this year district officials say the school board was impressed with the initiative and expect the green light to start the program in the next few weeks.