Local farm delivery service expands into southern Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — South Mountain Creamery, a Frederick County-based farm with home delivery services throughout Maryland, D.C., and Virginia, is expanding its delivery into southern Pennsylvania. They will now be servicing areas such as Chambersburg, Harrisburg, and Gettysburg.

South Mountain Creamery recently purchased Trickling Springs Creamery in Chambersburg after that store closed last September, allowing it to expand delivery north into Pennsylvania.

“We’re able to hire former employees back giving them a job, and of course were able to help the community out by reopening this beloved store,” said South Mountain Creamery owner and CEO Tony Brusco.

Their delivery services spiked after COVID-related lockdowns in March; Brusco said that their deliveries went from around 4,500 a week to around 10,000 weekly now.

“I have a very strong passion for local food and providing good local food to the community. I enjoy seeing our service touch more customers touch more people in the community and bringing these products to their doorsteps,” he said.

Their delivery services include dairy products such as milk and yogurt, eggs, meat and fresh vegetables and fruit from local farms and businesses. They’ve been delivering these products since they opened in 2001.

“We have a lot of small businesses that provide products to our service, and so when customers are supporting us and using our service, yes they’re getting the convenience of home delivery, but there still also supporting local farms, local small business, which I think right now is pretty critical,” Brusco said.

Residents in South Mountain Creamery’s delivery area can place orders and get more information from their website.