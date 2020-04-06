Local church holds drive-in service during COVID-19

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)–Churches are finding new ways to spread the gospel instead of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Hamilton Heights God’s Missionary Church has been holding drive-in services due to CDC gathering restrictions. Members of the congregation can simply pull into the church’s parking lot and attend Sunday worship from the safety of their vehicle. The church says the services have helped bring their congregation together safely during a difficult time.

“We’re just doing our best to be able to continue to worship together as much as we can given the circumstances that we’re under,” said Pastor Jeff Stratton.

Hamilton Heights says they plan on holding the drive-in services every Sunday at 10:30 am until the pandemic is over. They will be holding their Easter service next Sunday.