Inmate faces more allegations on sexually assaulting a child

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)—A Franklin County Jail inmate is facing more allegations of sexually assaulting a child as he waits for the results of a similar case.

Joshua Strode, 34, is facing charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and felony corruption of minors.

On November 19th, Shippensburg Police made contact with Strode after complaints of sexually assaulting a child. Previously, another complaint was filed regarding a 16-year-old or less child in the same household.

The victim told investigators Strode touched them on their private areas with his hands and genitals. Strode is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.