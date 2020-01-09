Inmate faces more allegations on sexually assaulting a child

Pennsylvania

Being held on $50,000 bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)—A Franklin County Jail inmate is facing more allegations of sexually assaulting a child as he waits for the results of a similar case.

Joshua Strode, 34, is facing charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and felony corruption of minors.

On November 19th, Shippensburg Police made contact with Strode after complaints of sexually assaulting a child. Previously, another complaint was filed regarding a 16-year-old or less child in the same household.

The victim told investigators Strode touched them on their private areas with his hands and genitals. Strode is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories